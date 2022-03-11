Yogi Adityanath: Hindutva mascot emerges as mass leader with ear to ground

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath, the Mahant of Gorakshnath Peeth and UP CM, has many firsts to his credit.

He was the youngest MP to have represented Gorakhpur, commencing his political journey in 1998 when he was 26.

Having represented the constituency five times in Lok Sabha, the man in the saffron robe was entrusted the task of heading the most crucial state in Hindi heartland in 2017.

Adityanath’s politics doesn’t blend with many on the political landscape.

He has created his own league with the a heady mix of Hindutva and welfare. The results of 2022 show he is a mass leader who understands the people’s pulse.

His stature as an astute politician keeps him far ahead of many in his own party.

He has proven his ability to win elections.

The turning point in his political career and UP politics came when he was appointed CM to the surprise of pundits who were skeptical about his administrative and governance skills.

After assuming charge, he made an immediate impact.

After setting up anti-Romeo squads and implementing loan waivers for around 86 lakh small and marginal farmers, he created ripples by introducing an anti-conversion law and an act for recovery of damages against the destruction of public property.

This was done in the aftermath of anti-CAA protests.

He kept focus on implementing Central welfare schemes like houses and toilets for all.

He successfully worked on eradicating Japanese Encephalitis which used to devour many lives in Gorakhpur and the surrounding region. His crackdown on crime syndicates, sprucing up law and order and creation of a vote bank of beneficiaries did the trick in UP.

His big test came in 2019 when he had to take on the SP-BSP combine in Lok Sabha elections.

He passed the test with flying colours, winning 64 seats out of 80. His leadership skills were at stake again in 2022. He got tremendous support from Narendra Modi. And in the end, Adityanath proved him right.