STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15-year-old 'gang-raped' in Assam

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel here by five men, two of whom had assaulted her on an earlier occasion, too, the police said.

Published: 12th March 2022 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel here by five men, two of whom had assaulted her on an earlier occasion, too, the police said on Friday.

According to Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police (women unit) Bhanita Nath, the accused lived in the neighbourhood of the girl.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, two of the five culprits, who had first sexually assaulted the girl on February 16 and shot a video of the act, allegedly threatened to leak the clip if she revealed the matter to anyone.

On February 19, however, the two men, promising to delete the video, asked her to visit them again, this time in a hotel in Adalbari, Nath said.

The teenager was then raped by five men in the hotel room, she said.

"The girl has undergone necessary medical tests and reports are awaited. In the meantime, we have launched an operation to nab the culprits," Nath said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam Rape Assam Gangrape Assam Crime
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp