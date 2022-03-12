15th round of India-China border talks ends, both sides to maintain dialogue to resolve standoff

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 15th round of the China-India Corps Commander meeting which was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Friday ended without any resolution of issues at the remaining areas of standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

The joint statement of the two said, "The two sides had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest."

The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The talks which had begun at 10 am lasted for almost 13 hours, another source said.

The Indian side is being led by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta who took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in January. Major Gen Yang Lin, South Xinjiang Military District Commander, is the leader of the Chinese contingent.

The two countries reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations.

India and China "also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim" and to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The 14 rounds of talks held till now “have resulted in the resolution of the North & South Bank of Pangong Tso (North and South Banks), Galwan (PP 14) and Gogra (PP 17A) areas.”

There have been endeavours to disengage the Indian Army and the PLA troops from Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15) where standoff continues.

The standoff persists also at Depsang Y-Junction and Demchok. The Depsang standoff has resulted in obstruction of Indian troop movement to the traditional Patrolling Points (PP) PP 10, PP11, PP 11A, PP12 and PP13.