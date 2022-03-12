STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1991-batch IAS officer A Venu Prasad appointed as additional chief secretary to Punjab CM

Prasad's appointment is the first such administrative change following the change of guard in the state.

Published: 12th March 2022 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

1991-batch IAS officer A Venu Prasad

1991-batch IAS officer A Venu Prasad (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior IAS officer A Venu Prasad has been appointed as the additional chief secretary to the Punjab chief minister, according to a government order. Prasad's appointment is the first such administrative change following the change of guard in the state.

Prasad is a 1991-batch IAS officer. He was additional chief secretary, parliamentary affairs and taxation, with additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following his Congress party's drubbing in the Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Bhagwant Mann will be sworn-in as Punjab chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Venu Prasad IAS officer Punjab Punjab government Punjab bureaucracy
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp