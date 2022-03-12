STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab Governor to stake claim to form government

Mann reached the Raj Bhawan here around 10:30 am. He was elected the AAP's legislature party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

Published: 12th March 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann during celebration of the party's victory in Punjab Assembly elections, in Sangrur.

AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann during celebration of the party's victory in Punjab Assembly elections, in Sangrur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday staked a claim to form government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit here.

After the meeting, Mann told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan that he handed over a letter of support of his party MLAs to the governor who accepted it.

"We staked claim to form the government and the governor sahib approved it," said Mann.

The 48-year-old Mann was elected the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

Mann said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Mann has invited AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his swearing-in ceremony.

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party aap Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab polls Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab assembly elections Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp