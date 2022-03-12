STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra pledges body organs, urges people to follow suit

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra pledged to donate his body parts for the needy people and urged people to do the same.

Published: 12th March 2022 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 10:12 PM

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra on Saturday pledged to donate his body parts for the needy people and urged people to do the same.

He signed an undertaking in this regard with the Guwahati-based Zublee Foundation, an NGO working to encourage people to support deceased organ donation, according to a Raj Bhavan statement here.

Mishra said that a person, even after death, can save many lives by donating organs if they are pledged.

The governor had also spoken to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the issue of adopting the Transplantation of Human Organs Act for facilitating deceased organ donations and transplantation as an alternative option for the people of the state.

Khandu has assured Mishra that necessary steps will be taken in the ongoing Assembly session.

A number of the Raj Bhavan officials also pledged to donate their organs, the statement added.

