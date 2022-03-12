BJP won assembly polls by polarising votes: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of winning the assembly elections in four states by polarising votes and making clever statements.

Addressing a gathering at Gandhi Circle here after participating in a peace march on the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi March, Gehlot also said the people need to maintain harmony in today's atmosphere of tension in the country.

Hitting out at the BJP after the peace march on Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, Gehlot said, "They won elections by giving statements cleverly in the name of Hindutva and polarisation."

"The situation is serious in the whole country, in states. Everyone knows how was the management of the corona pandemic in UP. Such questions are left behind because they speak cleverly," he said.

"In the atmosphere of tension in our country today, we need to maintain harmony by following the path of truth, non-violence and peace as shown by Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the way he delivers “tactful” speeches, people believe his words as they feel that stated by the country's PM, they must be true.

Reacting to allegations that Congress was defaming central agencies, Gehlot said the whole country is watching what is happening in the judiciary, Income Tax department besides ED and CBI.

"The Prime Minister accuses the opposition of defaming the agencies. The whole country is watching what is happening in the country. What is happening in the judiciary, Income Tax department, ED and CBI? The world is watching how raids are being conducted inside the country, everyone knows on one side that they are defaming the opposition about that too," he said.

The chief minister asserted that the truth will win ultimately.

"We will have to reach out to the people to tell them the truth, only then BJP people will be exposed and the truth will come out. We will bring the truth by following the path of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

"His message of non-violence becomes more relevant in the current situation of unrest in Ukraine today," he said.

Earlier, Gehlot also offered flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Along with the Chief Minister, several ministers, MLAs and other public representatives attended the programme.

Gehlot also said the media is under pressure and supports them (BJP).