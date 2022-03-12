STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against 29 Samajwadi Party workers for slogans against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Police said that four SP workers have been named in the complaint lodged by local BJP leader Shashi Chaurasia while 25 are unidentified.

Published: 12th March 2022 02:56 PM

Samajwadi Party Flags

Samajwadi Party Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Police here have registered a case against 29 Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly raising indecent slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vais on Saturday said that four SP workers have been named in the FIR while 25 are unidentified.

The complaint was lodged by local BJP leader Shashi Chaurasia. Vais said that after the counting of votes and the win of SP-SBSP candidate Hansu Ram in Belthara Road Assembly constituency, the SP workers took out a victory procession and allegedly raised indecent slogans against Yogi Adityanath.

Threats were allegedly given to kill BJP leaders, including the chief minister. Police are investigating the matter, he said.

Comments

