Case registered, five detained for sacrilegious act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri: Police

JAMMU: Five people suspected of committing a “sacrilegious act” disturbing communal harmony and hurting religious sentiments have been detained in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The five were detained after an FIR was lodged for the alleged commission of the act at a place under the Chatyar Chingus police post area of the district.

After the receipt of information of the commission of the sacrilegious act”, a team headed by tghe police post in-charge, Sub-Inspector Sahil Chowdhary, reached the spot followed by Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Shekhar, Deputy SP (Headquarters, Rajouri) Vinod Sharma and Station House Officer Fareed Ahmed.

Police did not disclose what sacrilegious act was committed.

A police spokesperson said all legal formalities were completed in the matter and a case under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been registered at Rajouri police station.

Five suspects have been rounded up for questioning so far and further detailed investigation is going on, the spokesman said.