Cases filed in connection with 2018 violence in Rajasthan to be withdrawn: Minister

Published: 12th March 2022 12:40 AM

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Minister Tikaram Jully on Friday assured in the state assembly that all cases filed in connection with the violence on April 2, 2018, during a protest by Dalit organisations will be withdrawn.

A nationwide bandh was called on April 2, 2018, by the organisations against alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and during demonstrations in the state, violence had erupted.

During a debate in the assembly on demand for grant of special component plan for the welfare of scheduled castes, the social justice and empowerment minister said that the state government stands with the upliftment of society and the downtrodden.

He said that there has been manifold increase in the budget of social security schemes in the state and assured the House that all cases filed in connection with the incidents of April 2, 2018, would be withdrawn.

Jully informed that the last government had spent Rs 278.15 crore in its first three years under the Palanhar scheme, whereas the present dispensation has so far spent Rs 1,458 crore to help children.

He said that the amount of the SC and ST Development Fund has been increased from Rs 100 crore each to Rs 500 crore each for the next financial year.

Expressing concern over incidents of Dalit grooms not being allowed to ride the mare, the minister said that it is the responsibility of all to stop such cases.

"Discrimination in all societies should be removed and Dalit grooms should be allowed to ride mare," Jully said.

Several incidents have happened in the state in which members of upper castes have not allowed Dalit grooms to ride a mare during wedding processions.

Jully also informed the House that a new portal is being developed for the disposal of scholarship-related matters of students in the state.

