CBSE Board Term-II exams from April 26

The first day of CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness papers and end with the psychology paper on June 15.

Published: 12th March 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the dates for Class 10 and 12 term-2 board examination 2022. The board, which is conducting a two-term exam, will hold the second term exam from April 26 to June 15.

The first day of CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness papers and end with the psychology paper on June 15. The exam will start at 10.30 am and it will not be conducted in two shifts.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations would be conducted in two terms. While Term-1 exams were held in November, the Term-2 exams were slated from April 26 for both the classes.
The Term-2 exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15. 

“Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE.

As the schools were closed due to pandemic, the CBSE has given more gap between the two examinations this time in almost all the subjects for both the classes.

The Board also said other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, were taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

“These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date,” it said.

