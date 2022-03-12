STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Crime needs to drop by 20 per cent in five years’: Shah to states

Stating that FIR is a public document, he said central agencies such as CBI, NIA and NCB should be linked to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Published: 12th March 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday set a target of reducing the crime rate in the country by 20 per cent in the next five years and asked states and Union Territories to use the National Crime Records Bureau data for preparing their annual crime control strategy. 

Home Minister Amit Shah also called
for greater use of NCRB data | Pti

Stating that FIR is a public document, he said central agencies such as CBI, NIA and NCB should be linked to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) which is the centralised online database of FIRs, charge sheets and investigation reports. 

 The CCTNS is a platform that links 16,390 police stations across the country. All state police are mandated to file FIRs in the CCTNS module. 

“Nearly 99% of the police stations in the country are connected to CCTNS. But central agencies are not on this platform. FIR is a public document. What is the secrecy around it? Agencies should not resist... Charge sheet is also a public document. What kind of information has to be shared can be decided professionally by the agencies,” Shah said. 

He also asked Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to convene a meeting of chiefs of all the central agencies to bring them to the CCTNS fold. 

At the 37th foundation day celebration of the NCRB, Shah said the NCRB data should help reduce the crime rate in India by 20 per cent in next five years if it is made available to the right people at the right time, is kept in proper format and if a system is adopted for its proper analysis and management.

“The NCRB data should be used by all states for preparing annual strategy for crime control. It should be used in a multi-dimensional and multi-purpose way in crime control.” 

Shah recalled his experience as home minister of Gujarat  and said NCRB data was helpful in controlling crimes along the border districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems National Crime Records Bureau CBI NIA
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp