STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fire breaks out in Kolkata guest house, charred body of Bangladeshi woman recovered

The blaze erupted around 4 am due to a short circuit, following which three fire tenders were pressed into service, police said.

Published: 12th March 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The charred body of a woman from Bangladesh was found inside a guest house in the city's Free School Street area on Saturday after a fire broke out in the building, police said.

The blaze erupted around 4 am due to a short circuit, following which three fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

Fire brigade personnel recovered the body of the woman (63) in a charred state from the building, a police officer said.

The woman was taken to SSKM hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Another man from the state's Murshidabad district, who received burn injuries in the incident, was discharged after treatment.

Eleven rooms of the guest house were damaged in the fire, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Free School Street Kolkata Fire
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp