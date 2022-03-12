Four militants killed in Three gunfights in Kashmir, one arrested

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four militants including two each of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in three overnight gunfights in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara in Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said security forces had launched anti-militancy operations at 4-5 locations in the Valley yesterday evening.

The operations turned into gunfights as militants fired on troops during search operations at Chewaklan area in Pulwama, Serch area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The IGP said two Jaish militants were killed in a gunfight in Chewaklan area in Pulwama. “One of them was a Pakistani national”.

He said a militant of Lashkar was killed in Ganderbal gunfight and an encounter in Rajwar, Handwara also led to the killing of a militant.

The IGP also stated that one militant was also arrested. A police official said search operations were going on at all three places and the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.