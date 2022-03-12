STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa: Differences emerge within BJP on accepting MGP's support

Some newly-elected BJP MLAs in Goa are against accepting the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, sources said.

Published: 12th March 2022 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Some newly-elected BJP MLAs in Goa are against accepting the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), sources said on Friday.

State BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the decision will be taken by the party high command and he would not like to react to the MGP's offer to support the party to form the next government.

BJP sources said some MLAs including Ponda legislator Ravi Naik, Priol MLA Govind Gaude and Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho expressed strong objections to including the MGP in the government.

The MGP contested the recently-held Assembly elections in alliance with the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC).

But after the results were declared on Thursday and it became clear that the BJP would be only one seat short of the majority mark, the MGP offered support to the saffron party.

The BJP won 20 out of 40 seats while the MGP won two.

The TMC drew a blank.

Even without the MGP, the BJP has a comfortable majority with three Independents offering their support.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with defeated BJP candidates in Panaji, Tanavade said the party took a stock of the situation in the constituencies where it lost.

The losing candidates explained the reasons for their defeats and resolved to work for the party with a renewed vigour, he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, talking to reporters after the meeting, said all the defeated candidates will continue working for the party.

