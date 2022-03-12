STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai dissolves Assembly as its term expiring on March 15

Pramod Sawant had submitted his resignation on Saturday afternoon to the governor after his party- BJP- won 20 of the total 40 seats in the recently-held elections.

Published: 12th March 2022 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tendered his resignation to pave the way for the formation of a new government, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday evening dissolved the Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.

Sawant had submitted his resignation on Saturday afternoon to the governor after his party- BJP- won 20 of the total 40 seats in the recently-held elections.

The governor appointed Sawant as caretaker chief minister till the new government is sworn in.

On Saturday evening, the governor issued the order dissolving the Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.

"General election has been held for the purpose of constituting a new Legislative Assembly for the State of Goa," the order signed by the Governor reads.

The order stated that the Election Commission of India has published the constitution of the new legislative assembly for Goa.

"It is deemed expedient to dissolve the present Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa," the order reads, adding that the term of the present legislative assembly of Goa will expire on March 15, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai​ Goa Governor Goa assembly
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp