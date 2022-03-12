STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-China border standoff: Sticking points discussed in 15th round of LAC talks

The Indian side was led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta who took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in January.

Published: 12th March 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and China met on Friday for 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks to discuss the sticking points that remain between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian side was led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta who took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in January.

Major Gen Yang Lin, South Xinjiang Military District Commander, headed the Chinese contingent for the Senior Highest Military Commander Level talks.

The two sides met at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point to begin talks at 10 am, sources said. The agenda remains disengagement at standoffs in Hot Springs, Depsang and Demchok.

“Both sides will now focus on achieving resolution on the balanced friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive,” said a source in the defence establishment.

There has been stalemate since the 13 round of the Corps Commander level talks held on October 10. Things did not change even after the next round of talks on January 12.

The talks, so far, have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

The Depsang standoff has resulted in obstruction of Indian troop movement to the traditional Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control India-China Border Standoff LAC Standoff
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp