India-China border standoff: Sticking points discussed in 15th round of LAC talks

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and China met on Friday for 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks to discuss the sticking points that remain between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian side was led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta who took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in January.

Major Gen Yang Lin, South Xinjiang Military District Commander, headed the Chinese contingent for the Senior Highest Military Commander Level talks.

The two sides met at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point to begin talks at 10 am, sources said. The agenda remains disengagement at standoffs in Hot Springs, Depsang and Demchok.

“Both sides will now focus on achieving resolution on the balanced friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive,” said a source in the defence establishment.

There has been stalemate since the 13 round of the Corps Commander level talks held on October 10. Things did not change even after the next round of talks on January 12.

The talks, so far, have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

The Depsang standoff has resulted in obstruction of Indian troop movement to the traditional Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13.