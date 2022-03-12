Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Jaipur jeweller honoured at Bengaluru event

Jaipur’s eminent jeweller Rajeev Arora was honoured at the South Jewellery Show held recently in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Jewellery Association felicitated Arora for his contribution to the jewellery industry. In is recognition of legacy of gold in the Karnataka society, Arora said, “The rich heritage of gold jewellery is very rooted in the state’s history and almost every Kannada family holds traditional gold assets.” Arora – who is the chairman of the advisory board, Indian Bullion Jewellers Association (Rajasthan) – began his own handicrafts business. The Amrapali Jewels brand which he had formed is now a pan-India name in luxury jewellery.

Literature Festival stages a comeback after two years

The Pink City is buzzing with infectious literary energy once more as the Jaipur Literature Festival stages a comeback after a two-year gap due to Covid19. Billed the ‘greatest literary show on earth’, the 2022 edition will be held from March 10 to 14 at the Clarks Amer – a new venue. It is being preceded by an online festival that has started from March 5. With a fabulous lineup of Nobel laureates, Booker Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners, and Sahitya Akademi awardees, the literary fiesta has attracted authors. Over 400 speakers and performers representing around 15 Indian and 20 international languages and over 20 nationalities have partook in previous years. Besides covering a rich range of themes, the festival this time will feature a special series on climate change called “On Borrowed Time.”

Bikaner hosts International Camel Festival

Camels are a special part of Rajasthan’s desert culture and are currently at the centre of all attention in Bikaner. At the International Camel Festival which began on March 6 here, decorated camels on display are proving to be a huge draw. A visitor can also find the khaki and beige coloured animals dancing and contending in camel races. The event, being held on ground at the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC), is also renowned for the art on camel. Traditional visualisations and other art are depicted all around the body, the hump and neck by way of clipping their hair.

Organ donation of youth gives new life to four

Donation of organs by the family of a 24-year-old youngster has given new life to four donees. The family of Sunil in Sikar district, who was declared brain dead after he was seriously injured in a mishap in a noble deed donated his heart, liver and kidneys. A green corridor was realised to take Sunil’s organs to the hospitals. A police guard of honour was also given to Sunil. On March 5, doctors in Jaipur organised a rally to raise awareness on organ donation. Bhawna Jagwani, the convenor of Mohan Foundation, which is active in organ donation activities, said, “Families of brain dead patients Rajasthan are more being motivated for the cause of organ donation.”

