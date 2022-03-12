J&K sarpanch shot dead; third killing in 10 days

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A sarpanch in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was shot dead by militants on Friday evening. This is the third killing of elected panchayat members in the Valley in the last 10 days.

Police sources said militants fired at Shabir Ahmad Mir from point blank range at his native village, Adoora. He sustained multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to the nearby district hospital but succumbed before reaching there.

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants.

It was being initially said Shabir was a BJP sarpanch, but BJP spokesman Manzoor Bhat denied that he was affiliated with the party.

“He was an independent sarpanch and not affiliated with any party,” Bhat said.

He condemned the killing of the sarpanch and asked police to beef security of the elected panchayat members and identity and arrest the militants involved in the attack.

Other political parties, including the NC, the PDP, PC and the Apni Party, too, condemned the killing.

On March 9, militants had gunned down PDP sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat at his residence on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Earlier on March 2, a panch, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, was shot dead by militants at Kulpora in Kulgam. district.

