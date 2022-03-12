Modi's education policy incorporated Gandhiji's ideas: Amit Shah on NEP

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The National Education Policy (NEP) that PM has come up with is in line with today's needs, but if you look at it closely, it has incorporated the ideas that Mahatma Gandhi had for education. There are many things in it in which Swabhasha, Rajbhasha, employment, education of self-reliance, all these Gandhiji's principles have been incorporated in it by PM, said Union Home Minister Amit shah during an event organized in Sabarmati ashram on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi March in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a speech in which he described the Dandi Yatra and Gandhiji's ideas and principles and said that the work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing now is inspired by Gandhiji's ideas and Gandhiji's principles

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been on a tour of Gujarat since Friday. On Saturday, he arrived at Kocharab Ashram at Paldi in Ahmedabad. Where he was present at an event 'Dandi Cycle Yatra' on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi March in Ahmedabad

On March 12, 92 years ago, the Dandi March or Salt Satyagrah was organized by Mahatma Gandhi from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to the village of Dandi in the state's coastal area. The Salt Satyagrah was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent movement against British rule. And in his memory, a symbolic Dandi Yatra is held every year from this date. In which some people travel to Dandi. This time also a similar yatra has been organized in which 12 people will travel to Dandi by bicycle. This seven-day Dandi Cycle Yatra has been flagged off by Union minister Amit Shah.

Shah said that Dadi Yatra was a movement that has created a distinct identity among the movements around the world. Such a large country and did not have the means of communication at that time.

Gandhiji's speech could not be heard live and it was not widely published in the newspapers due to fear of the Britishers but then the strength of Gandhiji's truth was that every word he uttered reached all corners of the country. The Dadi Yatra raised awareness across the country. At that time, the British did not have the strength to stop Gandhiji from going on a Dandi Yatra as it was the strength of his truth and sincerity.

At that time, Dandi March was not only a journey of public awareness but during a night stay in the villages along the way, Gandhiji tried to understand the problems of the rural and poor people. One thing that was clear in Gandhiji's speeches after the Yatra was that first these problems were addressed and then the solution was worked out. All these things have been seen in PM Modi’s work after he became the Prime Minister. Hygiene in every house, toilet in every house, electricity, everything that makes the village self-sufficient are seen in his work.