NIA arrests six people for trafficking Rohingya Muslims into India

The network was operating in the border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya as well as other parts of the country.

Published: 12th March 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has arrested six people who were allegedly part of a syndicate involved in the illegal trafficking of Rohingya Muslims into Indian territory, an official said on Saturday.

The network was operating in the border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya as well as other parts of the country, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The six people were part of a syndicate involved in the illegal trafficking of Rohingya Muslims into the Indian territory, the official said, without divulging further details.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, described by the UN as the most persecuted minority in the world, fled their homes in 2017 to escape an alleged crackdown by the Myanmarese military.

Human rights group Amnesty International has blamed Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's government for "burying their heads in the sand over the horrors unfolding in Rakhine State".

In October 2018, the Indian government deported seven Rohingya immigrants, who were staying in Assam illegally, to their country of origin Myanmar, in a first such move.

