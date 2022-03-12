Only three wins out of 117 seats: SAD registers its worst show in 2022 Punjab polls

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered its worst defeat in Punjab, ever since it was formed 102 years back. The party won only three seats out of 117.

The performance of Congress was no better either, as it came down to 18 from 77 to be voted out of power. It was the grand old party’s worst performance in the state.

The number of seats won by these two parties that ruled Punjab until before this elections was the lowest ever. In 2002, SAD won 41 but could not form the government as Congress won 62 and came to power. But in 2007, SAD won 49 seats and formed the government with BJP, which had 19. Congress won 44.

In 2012, the SAD-BJP alliance retained power, winning 56 and 12 seats, respectively. Congress remained the main opposition with 46.

But in 2017 under Amarinder Singh, Congress wrested power back with victory in 77 seats. SAD had to be content with 15 and BJP three.

AAP marked its entry into Punjab with 20 seats. This time, SAD lost badly in all three regions — Majha, Doaba and Malwa — winning one seat each from the three.

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, he takes responsibility for his party's defeat in the Punjab assembly election and the SAD's core committee will meet on March 14 to analyse the poll results.

The Aam Aadmi Party scripted a stellar victory in Punjab on Thursday, winning a three-fourth majority pulverizing its rivals.

The elections dealt a body blow to the Shiromani Akali Dal, which ruled the state several times, as its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his father Parkash Singh Badal, both former chief ministers, fell by the wayside.

Badal said, "As party president, I take the responsibility for the defeat."

He said his party accepts the people's mandate wholeheartedly.

He also thanked his party workers for toiling hard although the poll results did not come the party's way.

Replying to a question, he said a meeting of the party's core committee and all candidates of the party has been summoned on Monday.

The meeting will discuss and analyse the poll results, he told reporters.

Commenting on AAP's landslide victory, he said the people of Punjab have entrusted a big responsibility on them.

He assured that as a responsible opposition, his party will extend full cooperation to the AAP dispensation when it comes to matters pertaining to safeguarding Punjab's interests.

Punjab being a border state, they will extend all required cooperation so that peace and mutual brotherhood is maintained, Badal said.

The AAP stormed to power in Punjab bagging a record 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

The SAD could manage to win only three seats while its ally BSP won one seat.

Asked to comment on the defeat of Badal senior, who has been a five-time chief minister, Sukhbir, who is the Alkali patriarch's son, said his politics never remained dependent on winning or losing nor becoming the chief minister.

"He is a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serve Punjab," he said.

