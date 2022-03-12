STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 40 lakh cases settled, Rs 2,706 crore compensation awarded in Lok Adalats: NALSA

Hailing the achievement, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the Executive Chairman of NALSA, said, 'Quick and affordable access is key to success of Lok Adalat.'

Published: 12th March 2022 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 40 lakh cases were settled and Rs 2,706 crore worth of compensation was awarded on Saturday in 'Lok Adalats' organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in 36 states and union territories.

Hailing the achievement, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the Executive Chairman of NALSA, said, "Quick and affordable access is key to success of Lok Adalat."

Justice Lalit also stressed the need for quick and affordable access to common people so that they are encouraged to actively participate in the process.

The NALSA, in a press statement, said "large crowds turned up in the court complexes across the country to resolve more than 40 lakh cases in a single day in the first physical National Lok Adalat of the year."

It said, according to data available till 4.30 PM, 1.38 crore cases were taken up for resolution through Lok Adalat and out of these, 1.10 crore matters pertained to pre-litigation stage and the rest 28.34 lakh were pending in different courts in the country.

More than 40 lakh of these were settled on Saturday.

A total compensation of Rs 2,706 crore was ordered to be awarded to litigants in the cases which included criminal compoundable, revenue, bank recovery, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce cases and other civil matters.

Justice Lalit himself actively monitored the working and functioning of Lok Adalats through virtual conferencing and interacted with State Legal Services, District Legal Services Authorities and guided them.

The last nationwide Lok Adalat under the aegis of NALSA was held on December 11, 2021 and over 29 lakh cases were settled then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NALSA Lok Adalats National Legal Services Authority
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp