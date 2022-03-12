Pakistan seeks joint probe into India's 'accidental firing of missile' in its territory

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has sought explanations from India over “technical malfunction” which “led to the accidental firing of a missile”.

Pakistan has demanded a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident. Islamabad also called upon the global community to take serious notice of the incident in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region.

It was on Friday that India’s defence ministry acknowledged the incident of the missile that landed in Pakistan’s Mian Channu in Khanewal district on March 9 and also ordered to probe the matter at a high level.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, “On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.”

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” the MoD added.

Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry said, “The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons. Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory.”

“Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it said.

“The grave nature of the incident raises several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment. Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

Islamabad also sought explanations from India on “the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident.” India needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory, said Pakistan.

Of the other things “flight path/ trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered into Pakistan?” and “Was the missile equipped with a self-destruct mechanism? Why did it fail to actualize?” was also asked by Pakistan to India to explain.

In addition, “Are Indian missiles kept primed for launch even under routine maintenance? Asked Pakistan and sought to know “Why did India fail to immediately inform Pakistan about the accidental launch of the missile and waited to acknowledge till after Pakistan announced the incident and sought clarification?

“Given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements?” Pakistan asked.