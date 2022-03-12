STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan seeks joint probe into India's 'accidental firing of missile' in its territory

It was on Friday that India’s defence ministry acknowledged the incident of the missile that landed in Pakistan’s Mian Channu in Khanewal district on March 9.

Published: 12th March 2022 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has sought explanations from India over “technical malfunction” which “led to the accidental firing of a missile”. 

Pakistan has demanded a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident. Islamabad also called upon the global community to take serious notice of the incident in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region.

It was on Friday that India’s defence ministry acknowledged the incident of the missile that landed in Pakistan’s Mian Channu in Khanewal district on March 9 and also ordered to probe the matter at a high level.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, “On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.”

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” the MoD added.

ALSO READ | India says missile that landed in Pakistan fired accidentally, orders high-level probe

Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry said, “The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons. Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory.”

“Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it said.

“The grave nature of the incident raises several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment. Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

Islamabad also sought explanations from India on “the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident.” India needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory, said Pakistan.

Of the other things “flight path/ trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered into Pakistan?” and “Was the missile equipped with a self-destruct mechanism? Why did it fail to actualize?” was also asked by Pakistan to India to explain.

In addition, “Are Indian missiles kept primed for launch even under routine maintenance? Asked Pakistan and sought to know “Why did India fail to immediately inform Pakistan about the accidental launch of the missile and waited to acknowledge till after Pakistan announced the incident and sought clarification?

“Given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements?” Pakistan asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidental missile firing Indian missile in Pakistan Mian Channu Indo-Pak relations
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp