STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Panches, sarpanches soft targets for militants; taking steps to ensure their safety: Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar's remarks came a day after a sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Adoura in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Published: 12th March 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Panches and sarpanches are soft targets for militants as around 90 per cent of them do not have personal security officers but the police are taking steps to ensure their safety, Kashmir's IGP Vijay Kumar said on Saturday.

His remarks came a day after a sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Adoura in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

This was the third killing of a local elected representative in the union territory this month.

"Panches and sarpanches are a soft target as about 90 per cent of them do not have a PSO (personal security officer). We have provided secure accommodation in Srinagar to those who face a threat. Some have been put up in district headquarters," Kumar told reporters here.

Referring to Friday's killing in Kulgam, the inspector general of police said the sarpanch was given a secure accommodation at a hotel here but he left without informing the police.

"We regret it. I went to Kulgam and took a (review) meeting there, discussed the preventive measures and dos and don'ts. We will try our best to keep all the PRIs or PPs (protected persons) safe so that they can work in a safe environment," he said.

According to officials, terrorists fired upon the sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad Mir, near his residence in Adoura around 8.50 pm on Friday.

On March 9, an Independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

On March 2, terrorists shot dead an Independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in Kulgam's Srandoo area.

Kumar said in every encounter, there is at least one Pakistani militant.

Pakistan has instructed militants to carry out attacks near religious places so that they suffer some damage and people's religious sentiments are stirred.

"Pakistan wants to create law and order problems. The militants are carrying out such activities on the directions of Pakistan. We are taking preventive measures and carrying out operations without any loss (damage) to religious places or any collateral damage," he said.

A Pakistani militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in a brief shootout with police near the Hazratbal shrine here on Thursday.

His aim was to attack the shrine guard and snatch his weapon, Kumar had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir  Vijay Kumar
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp