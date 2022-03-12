STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Political churning starts in Uttarakhand to choose next CM 

At present, around half-a-dozen names are doing rounds for the CM post including Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. 

Published: 12th March 2022 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj

Uttarakhand BJP leader Satpal Maharaj (Photo| Facebook)

By ​Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Churning has begun in Uttarakhand to choose the next Chief Minister after the ruling BJP got the majority but CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his seat.  

At present, around half-a-dozen names are doing rounds for the CM post including Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. 

"Almost every prominent state leader is lobbying with his supporters through various channels available for the CM post. They include many cabinet ministers who have won consecutive elections and are senior leaders. Though the picture is not clear yet, for now, Dhami has the chairs as well as sympathy and confidence of the leadership," said a state-level BJP functionary. 

Dhami submitted his resignation to the governor on Friday who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM until the party chooses the next CM. 

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan are in Dehrdaun to decide the next CM of the state.

ALSO READ | Pushkar Singh Dhami or another new face? BJP weighs options for Uttarakhand CM post

Sources from the party said that Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat are lobbying the hardest and projecting themselves as the strongest contenders for the CM post.

Meanwhile, four incumbent BJP MLAs have announced that they are ready to vacate their seats for Chief Minister Dhami to contest.

In July last year, after Dhami was chosen to be the CM, many senior leaders including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, and Bishan Singh Chuphal were not happy.

Satpal Maharaj was said to be the angriest among all. According to party sources, he had left the meeting of the party's legislature group. He also tried to seek time from the central leadership to meet and express his angst. 

Maharaj was said to be one of the strongest frontrunners for the CM post backed by the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS), said sources. 

However, after efforts of central and state leadership of the Bhartiya Janta Party, the oath ceremony of the 11th and youngest Chief Minister of Pushkar Singh Dhami went hassle-free in Raj Bhawan, Dehrdaun. 

Dhami had visited at Maharaj's residence and met him. Pictures of his meeting with Maharaj were also circulated on various social media platforms as well as released by the state information department. 

A senior leader, most probably Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharaj on the day after which he agreed to join the oath ceremony and take the position of a cabinet minister in the Dhami cabinet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand polls Uttarakhand poll results Pushkar Singh Dhami Satpal Maharaj Dhan Singh Rawat
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp