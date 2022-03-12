Rajasthan Cabinet approves amendment to Land Revenue Act, selecting teachers through competitive exams

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday gave its nod to a slew of measures such as amending the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, making REET qualification valid for life and recruiting teachers through competitive exams.

It also transferred drinking water projects in eight districts from the local bodies to the public health and engineering department.

The cabinet approved the amendment in sub-section 8 of Section 90-A of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act to give relief to the people who started living on agricultural lands in urban areas after June 17, 1999.

Sub-section 8 of Section 90-A of the act has a provision to convert agricultural land for non-agricultural use in urban areas, prior to June 17, 1999.

However, since then, there has been a rapid urbanisation and various non-agricultural activities have been carried out on agricultural lands.

As there was no provision to regularise these agricultural lands purchased after June 17, 1999, the government said it was necessary to amend the Act and provide relief to the purchasers of such lands.

"For this, the cabinet has approved to change this date to 31 December 2021 instead of 17 June 1999," the release stated.

The cabinet also decided to constitute a committee to prevent unauthorised use of agricultural land for non-agriculture purposes, and ensure a planned development of cities in the future.

Besides, the cabinet decided to amend the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, to determine the procedure for direct recruitment of primary and upper primary teachers.

They will, in future, be selected via competitive examinations conducted by an authorised agency, it said.

Until now, the teachers were being selected on the basis of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET).

The Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet also said a candidate's result in the REET exam will be valid for life.