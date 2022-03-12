STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reduction in EPFO interest rate BJP's 'return gift' to people following assembly poll win: Congress

Sources said that interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits on Saturday was proposed to be cut to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for the current 2021-22 fiscal from 8.5 per cent in the pr

Published: 12th March 2022 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Saturday said the reduction in EPFO interest rate was a "return gift" of the BJP to people following its victory in the just-concluded assembly polls.

"The income of 84 per cent people of the country has decreased. Is it right to attack the savings of crores of employees on the basis of electoral victory?" asked Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. "The EPFO has reduced the interest rate on PF deposits to the lowest level in 10 years. Is this the 'return gift' of BJP's victory," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Sources said that interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits on Saturday was proposed to be cut to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for the current 2021-22 fiscal from 8.5 per cent in the previous year. This is the lowest interest rate since 1977-78 on deposits that employees make towards their retirement fund.

Interest rate on employees provident fund that year stood at 8 per cent. The interest rate for the current fiscal year ending March 31 was set by the retirement fund body EPFO for its about five crore subscribers. In the just-concluded assembly elections to five states, the BJP won in four -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- while the AAP swept Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Surjewala Congress EPFO EPFO interest rate BJP poll victory
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp