Sonia Gandhi calls Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting on Sunday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's parliamentary strategy group at her residence on Sunday morning.

Published: 12th March 2022 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's parliamentary strategy group at her residence on Sunday morning to discuss plans for the remainder of the budget session.

The second part of the budget session, after a recess, starts on Monday and is scheduled to end on April 8.

Gandhi is also the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

She "has called the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting at 10, Janpath at 10.30 AM tomorrow," a party leader said.

The party will discuss the issues to be raised during the session.

