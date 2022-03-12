STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Kashmir Files': Haryana government asks cinemas not to charge state GST from customers

The Haryana government has directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST from customers on the screening of 'The Kashmir Files'.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST from customers on the screening of Hindi movie, "The Kashmir Files", which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

The Haryana government has allowed for the reimbursement of state GST on entry to the exhibition of film in cinema halls of the state from March 11 subject to certain conditions, according to an order issued by Excise and Taxation Department.

Among the conditions, the cinemas and multiplexes shall neither increase the amount of entry fee nor shall they make any change in the capacity of seats of different classes.

"The registered taxpayer--multiplex/cinema theatres--during the period of reimbursement allowed by this order shall not charge state GST from the customers and the tickets will be sold at a price reducing the amount of state GST," it said.

The tickets sold for entry to the exhibition of the film during the period of this order shall bear prominently the words "state GST not collected by the orders of Government of Haryana", the order said.

The order shall remain in force for six months from the date of the order.

The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and it's release date was March 11.

