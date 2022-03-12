STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for allegedly pelting stones on BJP supporters during poll victory celebration in Uttar Pradesh

Bulldozer had become a part of the BJP's election campaign with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath mentioning it frequently in his speeches.

Published: 12th March 2022 09:54 PM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHADOHI: Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly pelting stones on the BJP supporters while they were celebrating the victory of its candidate Dinanath Bhaskar and damaging a bulldozer, which was part of the procession.

The incident took place in Khamaria area of Aurai here on Friday night when the BJP supporters were taking out a procession with the bulldozer and some mischievous elements indulged in brick batting near Khamaria police outpost, leaving the vehicle damaged and injuring its driver, inspector incharge Ajay Seth said.

The owner of the bulldozer Dinesh alias Munna Singh lodged a complaint and three people, identified as Sunil Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Sanjay Yadav, were arrested.

Further action is being taken, Seth said.

Permission for the procession had not been taken, the officer said, adding that additional police and provincial armed constabulary have been deployed in the area in view of the prevailing tension.

At one of his election campaigns, Yogi had said, "We have a special machine which we are using for building expressways and highways. At the same time, we are using it to crush the mafia who exploited the people to build their property."

