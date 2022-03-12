STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Water quality of two Ganga stretches improved, of bathing standard now: Official

The water quality of the Ganga is assessed in accordance with the primary water quality standard for outdoor bathing, which is when the BOD is less than 3 mg per litre, along with other factors.

Published: 12th March 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

A fleet of boats stand parked along a deserted bank of River Ganga during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Varanasi

River Ganges. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The water quality of two stretches of the Ganga passing through Bihar and Uttarakhand, which were polluted earlier, has now improved and is of bathing standard with the biological oxygen demand (BOD), which ascertains the health of a river, found to be in check, according to official data.

The BOD is an important parameter for assessing water quality.

It deals with the amount of oxygen consumption by biological organisms.

The lower the value, the better the water quality.

The water quality of the Ganga is assessed in accordance with the primary water quality standard for outdoor bathing, which is when the BOD is less than 3 mg per litre, along with other factors.

According to the data shared with PTI of the Ganga river water quality comparison between 2015 and 2021, the BOD level of the river flowing through Uttarakhand (Haridwar to Sultanpur) and Bihar (Buxar to Bhagalpur) is below 3 mg per litre, which falls in the unpolluted category.

Even in the other two stretches of the Ganga flowing in Uttar Pradesh (Kannauj to Varanasi) and West Bengal (Triveni to Diamond Harbour), the BOD level is in the lowest of the pollution category -- category-5 (3-6 mg per litre), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Director-General G Asok Kumar said.

According to official data, there was an improvement in 2021 in comparison to 2015, when the BOD of the Ganga flowing through Bihar was in category-2 (7.8-27 mg per litre) and that of the stretch of the river flowing through Uttar Pradesh was in category 3 (3.8-16.9 mg per litre).

However, not much change was seen in the BOD level of the river flowing through West Bengal between 2015 and 2021.

In 2015, the BOD level between Triveni to Diamond Harbour was in category-5 (3.1 to 5.8 mg per litre) and in 2021, it remained in the same category with a slight improvement in the BOD level, which was recorded between 1.3 and 4.3 mg per litre.

The water bodies that have a BOD level of more than 6 mg per litre are considered as polluted and identified for remedial action.

Other parameters that are used to measure the health of a river are also dependent upon the BOD level.

For example, if the BOD exceeds 6 mg per litre, the dissolved oxygen, which is the amount of oxygen present in the water, is reduced below the desired levels.

More dissolved oxygen, better the health of a water body.

Kumar said to improve the water quality of the river flowing through Uttar Pradesh, especially Kanpur, the focus is on getting sewage treatment plants (STPs) running.

"We also found that a lot of industrial effluents come in Kanpur. So we are now coming out with common effluent treatment plants to tackle it. We are in the process of rehabilitating many of the STPs in those areas too," he told PTI.

Common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) are treatment systems specifically designed for collective treatment of effluents generated from small-scale industrial facilities in industrial clusters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biological oxygen demand National Mission for Clean Ganga Ganges
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp