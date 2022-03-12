STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman 'bouncer' hired by school accused of manhandling parents: Pune Police

Police have registered a NC offence against a woman 'bouncer' working for a school in Pune for allegedly roughing up two parents.

Published: 12th March 2022 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: Police have registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against a woman 'bouncer' working for a school in the city for allegedly roughing up two parents.

The alleged incident took place at a school under the jurisdiction of Bibwewadi police station three days ago.

"The complainants alleged that school authorities refused to give acknowledgement of the fee waiver applications they had submitted, and the principal was not ready to meet them. After the two parents insisted on meeting the principal, the lady bouncer allegedly abused and hit them," said a police official.

Bouncers are generally associated with places such as pubs and nightclubs, but of late some educational institutes in the city are known to have hired bouncers to rein in unruly students or to keep angry parents at bay.

As only an NC offense has been registered, nobody was arrested in the case, the police official said.

Non-cognizable offences are ones which police can not investigate without a magistrate's order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune Pune school Pune crime
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp