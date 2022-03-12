STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman lawyer shot at over monetary dispute in Ghaziabad

A woman lawyer was shot at in the head over a monetary dispute by a man here, police said on Saturday.

Published: 12th March 2022 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A woman lawyer was shot at in the head over a monetary dispute by a man here, police said on Saturday.

The man later shot himself to escape from arrest and show it an incident of cross firing, they said.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

According to a complaint, Shweta Sehgal's family had lent Rs 24 lakh to Namit Jain and his brother Ramit, which they denied, saying they had taken only Rs 5 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said on Friday, Shweta was called by them and when she reached their shop in Nai Basti with her relatives, an argument took place, resulting in a scuffle and the firing.

Sehgal was admitted to a hospital, where she is said to be in a critical condition.

Namit shot himself in the right hand to escape arrest.

The FIR was lodged against Ramit Jain, Namit Jain and Niyati Jain.

Ramit and Niyati have been arrested, Agarwal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad Ghaziabad Crime
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp