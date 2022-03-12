Woman lawyer shot at over monetary dispute in Ghaziabad

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A woman lawyer was shot at in the head over a monetary dispute by a man here, police said on Saturday.

The man later shot himself to escape from arrest and show it an incident of cross firing, they said.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

According to a complaint, Shweta Sehgal's family had lent Rs 24 lakh to Namit Jain and his brother Ramit, which they denied, saying they had taken only Rs 5 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said on Friday, Shweta was called by them and when she reached their shop in Nai Basti with her relatives, an argument took place, resulting in a scuffle and the firing.

Sehgal was admitted to a hospital, where she is said to be in a critical condition.

Namit shot himself in the right hand to escape arrest.

The FIR was lodged against Ramit Jain, Namit Jain and Niyati Jain.

Ramit and Niyati have been arrested, Agarwal said.