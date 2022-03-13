Bihar's Barh to be made a separate district: Nitish Kumar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that Barh will soon be given the status of a separate district. The government will initiate the process after the legislative council election.

Nitish made the announcement during his visit to villages under the Barh assembly constituency in Patna district. Barh earlier happened to be a parliamentary constituency from where Nitish was elected five times.

“Barh will soon be accorded the status of a separate district. The process will start after the legislative council election next month,” a JDU functionary quoted the chief minister as saying at a meeting.

With the inclusion of Barh as a separate district, the number of total districts in Bihar will go up to 39. At present, the state has 38 revenue districts and two additional police districts.

The demand for giving the status of a separate district to Barh is a long pending demand of the residents of the region. During each assembly election, the demand is raised by the people.

“Nitish Kumar had promised to develop Barh as a separate district long ago. Now he has assured to fulfill the demand after the MLC elections in the state,” a local resident Niranjan Mishra said.

On Saturday, Nitish met the people belonging to Mokama and Pandarak, which earlier happened to be part of the old Barh Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1989.

At the meeting, he recalled how he used to walk on foot for about 12 km a day to meet the people of far-flung villages. The scene has changed as roads and culverts have been built during the NDA rule.