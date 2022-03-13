STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress chalks out strategy for Budget Session, to reach out to other Opposition parties

The meeting came hours ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet this evening to discuss the party's debacle and drubbing in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Published: 13th March 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders on Sunday discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament and decided to work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group was held at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also did not attend the meeting owing to ill health.

The meeting came hours ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet this evening to discuss the party's debacle and drubbing in the just-concluded assembly elections.

The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP and could not wrest any of the four other states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - from the BJP.

"We discussed issues to be raised during the session starting Monday. We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

"Among various issues to be raised during the session include evacuation and safety of Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters, MSP for farmers as promised by the government. We discussed all these issues at the meeting," he also said.

Among others who also attended the meeting include Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

Senior Congress leader A K Antony and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also not present at the meeting.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group is held before every session of Parliament.

The second part of the Budget session starts on Monday and will continue till April 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Sonia Gandhi Budget Session
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp