STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, his brother for remarks against Sharad Pawar

According to the complainant, the BJP MLA had alleged that Pawar may also be an aid of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Published: 13th March 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and his brother Nilesh Rane for allegedly making remarks against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said.

The case was registered at the Azad Maidan police station under various Indian Penal Code section, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 499 (defamation), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) based on a complaint of NCP functionary Shrinivas alias Vyankatrao Suraj Chavan.

Chavan submitted to police some video clips in which the Rane brothers, sons of Union minister Narayan Rane, were purportedly seen making the remarks.

In his complaint, Chavan mentioned that Nitesh Rane, while talking to reporters last Wednesday, asked why Pawar had not taken the resignation of Maharashtra minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik even though he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

According to the complainant, the BJP MLA had alleged that Pawar may also be an aid of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The same day, former MP Nilesh Rane also allegedly made similar comments on Twitter, Chavan mentioned in his complaint.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Rane told reporters here on Sunday that, We will tell the police what we have to if an offence has been registered. What is wrong in what we said? We sided with Hindutva. We have not tried to instigate a riot. If it is a mistake to side with Hindutva, then we will commit that mistake 100 times."

He said Pawar had alleged that Malik is being linked to Dawood Ibrahim because the minority affairs minister comes from Muslim community.

So, I just questioned later whether (another) Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh was asked to resign because he is a Hindu? We just tried to reply to the issue Pawar saheb raised. Where is the question of instigating riots here? he asked.

The BJP MLA said he is also of the firm view that there should be no Hindu-Muslim riots in the country.

But we, being Hindutvavadis, will not let Hindus face injustice, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitesh Rane Nilesh Rane Sharad Pawar BJP NCP
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp