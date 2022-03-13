Fire in Kolkata godown brought under control after 15 hours: Official

By PTI

KOLKATA: A major fire that had broken out in a godown in Kolkata's Tangra area was brought under control on Sunday morning after 15 hours of firefighting, an official said.

Altogether 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames that had engulfed the godown on Saturday evening and spread to an adjacent building, the official of the fire department said.

Two firefighters suffered injuries while trying to extinguish the blaze in the congested locality and were immediately hospitalised, the official stated.

Work to douse the small pockets of fire in the building is still underway, he explained.

According to the official, the godown had in store rexine (synthetic leather) and other inflammable objects, including some chemicals, camphor oil and alcohol.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, who visited the site on Saturday, had said that the narrow lanes in the area made the operations tricky for the firemen.

Local people were also seen helping the fire tenders in the operation.