STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

GMs, in addition to IRCTC, empowered to set up food plazas in train stations

Following this order, the railways at zone level would be able to set up more than 100 static food plazas and the fast-food units at different railway stations.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

People with their luggage walk to board a special train for New Delhi after resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in graded manner amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Mumbai Central Railway Station

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at increasing the number of food plazas, the fast-food units, and the multi-cuisine restaurants at railway stations, the Ministry of Railway has now empowered the general managers (GMs) of all the 17 zones apart from the IRCTC to utilize the vacant commercial spaces for setting up of food- plazas or other food units. Following this order, the railways at zone level would be able to set up more than 100 static food plazas and the fast-food units at different railway stations in addition to more than 300 food plazas and other units already functioning.

Officials in the know of this project said that the railways have not taken the right from IRCTC for setting up food plazas. The railway has only given permission to all zones in addition to IRCTC also for setting up the food plazas at the sites, which are lying vacant for the last one year or more times.

“The Food Plazas or the fast-food units or the multi cuisines restaurants will be allotted through an open tender process for a period of nine years as stipulated within the catering policy 2017 by the zone at vacant space not still being utilized by IRCTC,” a senior railway official said, adding that IRCTC had floated the tenders earlier but due to COVID-19 pandemic, no bidder responded
seeing railway services impacted by the pandemic badly.

When contacted, the spokesperson of IRCTC Anand K Jha said that the IRCTC is already working on setting up more than 75 food plazas in the next few months. “All officials formalities are being completed for setting up more than 75 new food places on priority”, Jha said, adding that more than 300 Food Plazas are already functioning across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Railways GMs 17 zones Food plazas
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp