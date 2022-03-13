Manipur: Former allies keen to realign with BJP

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: All non-Congress political parties in Manipur are virtually queuing up to be either in the coalition or associate with the BJP that won a thumping majority.

Among the notable is National People’s Party (NPP) which is led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Before and during campaigning, the NPP’s relationship with the BJP had turned sour. While Sangma had postured against the BJP even during campaigning, his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh was categorical after the results were declared that the NPP would not be a part of the government. Yet, Sangma is apparently trying to mend fences.

“We are in touch with the BJP’s central leadership. How can they suddenly ignore us when we are a part of NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) and NDA?” an NPP leader said.

BJP heads NEDA which is a conglomerate of non-Congress parties of the Northeast.

By winning 32 of the 60 seats, the BJP is comfortably placed to form the government on its own. However, Singh had stated the BJP would align with “like-minded parties”.

The names of the like-minded parties have not been spelled out yet. NPP and Naga People’s Front (NPF) are the two key constituents of Singh’s outgoing government.

Immediately after the election results were declared, the NPF, which was born in Nagaland, had committed its support to the BJP.

“We have decided to extend our support to the BJP-led government. This decision was made keeping in mind our earlier association with the BJP-led government in Manipur,” NPF leader Achumbemo Kikon had stated.

The NPF had also come up with a letter of support with a copy addressed to Governor La Ganesan. Similarly, the Janata Dal (United) has committed its support to the BJP “in the formation of the government”.

“The JD-U would like to appeal to the BJP to honour the mandate reposed on the party and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Manipur,” the party said against the backdrop of the CM’s statement that it is not a BJP ally in Manipur.

In 2017, the BJP had won 21 seats against Congress' 28, but still, it managed to form a coalition government with support from NPP, NPF, Lok Janshakti Party, All India Trinamool Congress and an Independent MLA.