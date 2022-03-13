STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post Congress' poll debacle in Uttarakhand, party co-in charge Dipika Pandey Singh resigns

Her resignation came hours before the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, met in New Delhi to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states.

Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh on Sunday resigned from the post of national secretary of the Congress and the party's co-in charge of Uttarakhand after its defeat in the recent assembly polls in the northern state.

"Taking responsibility of the defeats in Uttarakhand assembly elections, I have resigned as national secretary, co-in charge of Uttarakhand. I thank leadership for giving me the opportunity to serve the party at national level," she wrote on Twitter.

Singh is an MLA from Mahagama assembly constituency in Jharkhand's Godda district. In Uttarakhand, the BJP will form a second successive government, the first in the state's 21-year history.

The saffron party clinched 47 seats, 11 more than the magic figure of 36, while the Congress bagged 19 assembly constituencies and others four.

The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP, could not wrest Goa and Manipur from the BJP and the grand old party's tally in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh fell to its lowest.

