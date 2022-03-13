RSS feels conspiracy against peace in society in its annual report  

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when the age-old culture, values, traditions and the sense of identity, unity and integrity of the country are awakenings, some inimical forces are also conspiring to create a vicious environment in the society of Bharat.

Stating all this, the Rashtriya Swayamsevakas Sangh (RSS) has cautioned in its annual report that the challenge of increasing divisive elements in the country is alarming and efforts are afoot to weaken the society by raising various fissiparous tendencies in the Hindu society itself.

“As the census year approaches, these are instances of inciting a group by propagating that ‘they are not Hindus’. In the context of Hindutava, there are conspiracies to make unwarranted allegations by spreading various types of falsehoods," the RSS said.

“It is necessary to create effective and strong ideological discourse based on truth and facts about Nationality, Hindutava, its history, social philosophy, cultural values and traditions," it stressed, adding that the formidable form of growing religious ‘fanaticism’ in the country has raised its head again in many places.

The RSS has also stated that elaborate plans by a particular community appeared to be being made to enter the government machinery. “Behind all this, it seems a deep conspiracy with a long term goal is working. On the strength of numbers, preparations are being made to adopt any routine to get their points convinced," the RSS has stated in the report.

The RSS, stressing the need to tackle this, has further stated that all-out efforts with organised strength have become the need of the hour to defeat this menace before unity, integrity and harmony of the society.

The RSS, touching upon some reported cases of religious conversions, has also said that planned conversion of Hindus in different parts of the country like Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, were reported.

“It seems necessary to make joint and coordinated efforts in this direction in a more planned manner," the RSS has emphasised.