Sambit Patra demands ouster of Chilika MLA whose car plowed into a crowd injuring several people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday demanded stern action against the suspended BJD leader and Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev whose car plowed into a crowd injuring 22 persons seriously.

Describing the suspension of Jagdev from BJD as an eyewash, Patra said the regional party should have expelled the MLA for the seriousness of his crime.

"He (Jagdev) has brought disrepute to the peace-loving people of Odisha who are known for their simplicity, good manner, peaceful coexistence and non-violence," Patra told a media conference after visiting the injured at the AIIMS hospital here.

Lambasting the ruling BJD going for going soft on Jagdev even after a series of crimes, the BJP leader who unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha election from Puri constituency under which the Chilika Assembly segment falls, said Jagdev being a habitual offender is given a long rope.

"The BJP came out a clear winner in four of the five states that went to poll recently. Not a single incidence of violence was reported from anywhere. Here in Odisha the ruling BJD is resorting to violence in all elections. This needs to end and the perpetrators of violence seriously dealt with," Patra said.

Accusing Jagdev of driving the vehicle in a drunken condition, Patra said stringent action should be initiated against the Bahubali (rowdy) legislator without delay.

After arrival from New Delhi, Patra straight proceeded to AIIMS hospital where two injured women are undergoing treatment. One of them has a fractured leg while the other has fractured ribs.

Patra visited Banpur where the horrific incident took place on Saturday. He will visit the injured undergoing treatment at the local hospital there and talk to the people. He is scheduled to depart for Delhi this evening.

The BJP has decided to hold silent satyagraha on Monday in all the urban local bodies going to polls on March 24 as a mark of protest to the Banpur incident, said state BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra.

Patra claimed at least 25 persons, including seven police personnel and local tehsildar, were injured in the incident that occurred in front of the Banpur block office on Saturday.