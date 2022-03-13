STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shocker in MP, young tribal girl molested repeatedly by tribal youths in full public view in Bhagoria festival procession

The shocking episode which happened on Friday, came to light after its video clip went viral over social media on Saturday. Five men, including three involved in the act, two who filmed it, held.

Published: 13th March 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, an unidentified young tribal girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a group of young tribal men in full public view during the ongoing Bhagoria festival in the Bhilala tribe dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Five men, including three men involved in the shocking act and two others who filmed it before uploading it on social media platforms, have been arrested by Alirajpur district police and the hunt is on to nab three to four others.

The shocking episode which happened on Friday, came to light after its video clip went viral over social media on Saturday.

According to Alirajpur district police superintendent Manoj Singh, a case was registered against unidentified men u/s IPC Sections 354, 354A and 354B on Saturday and three accused identified in the video were arrested on Sunday. Two other youths, who were responsible for filming the outrageous act and uploading the video clip over social media, too have been arrested. Three to four others identified in the case are on the run.

“We’re camping in the concerned area and multiple teams are raiding all possible hideouts of the accused on the run,” Singh added.

The incident happened in the Walpur area of Alirajpur district on Friday. The video of the shocking incident which went viral over social media, showed the unidentified young girl being molested at least thrice by a group of men, forming part of the Bhagoria festival procession.

Towards the fag end of the video clip, some men are seen dragging the girl into their procession and molesting her.

Bhagoria is a festival of tribals in tribal-dominated areas of MP and Maharashtra, which predates Holi celebrations in non-tribal parts of the state.

