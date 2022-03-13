STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Kashmir Files' gets tax break in Madhya Pradesh

Published: 13th March 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday decided to exempt the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' from paying entertainment tax in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Movie #TheKashmirFiles is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s," Chouhan wrote on his Twitter handle.

"This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh," he stated.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

