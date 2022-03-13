STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC constitutes panel to review poor performance in Goa polls

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, said that the party will convene a series of internal review meetings to introspect its role in Goa.

Published: 13th March 2022 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday constituted a committee to review the party's dismal performance in the recently held assembly elections in Goa, where it drew a blank.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in a statement, said that the party will convene a series of internal review meetings to introspect its role in Goa.

The review committee, headed by the party's Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar, will also comprise Sushmita Dev, and Sourav Chakraborty, he said.

"We are convening a series of internal review meetings and the first conclave will be held on March 26 where candidates, their core team members and individual members of the party will be invited," the Diamond Harbour MP, who had visited Goa several times in past four months to build the party's organisation, said.

"We began our mission in Goa to fill the void created due to lack of an efficient, robust opposition. Over the next five years, we recommit ourselves to playing that role," Banerjee said. The party secured a little over five per cent of the votes but failed to win a seat.

Several senior Congress leaders including former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, had joined the party ahead of the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Goa Polls TMC Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp