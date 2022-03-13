STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two held in connection with CRPF personnel's killing in J&K's Shopian

The IGP said the crime was committed on the directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.

Published: 13th March 2022 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Within hours of the killing of a CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police arrested the assailant and recovered the weapon of offence on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said an over ground worker (OGW) or a terrorist associate has also been arrested in connection with the case.

Terrorists shot dead off-duty CRPF personnel Mukhtar Ahmad at his home in the Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Saturday evening.

"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested," the IGP said in a tweet.

He said the crime was committed on the directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.

In a statement later, a police spokesperson identified the alleged assailant as Rukhsar Sadiq Thoker, a resident of Rangmarg-Sedow and an active terrorist. The weapon of offence -- a pistol -- was also seized from his possession.

"During the course of investigation, he (Thoker) disclosed the identity of another terrorist associate who facilitated him in the commission of the crime. He (the terrorist associate) has been identified as Amir Ahmad Dewan, a resident of Bohrihallan in Shopian, who too was arrested and on his disclosure, a motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was recovered," the spokesperson said.

During further questioning, Thoker confessed that he is a close associate of Sheikh, the self-styled commander of the LeT and a hybrid terrorist of the said organisation.

"Furthermore, he revealed that he, along with his associate, had committed the crime on Sheikh's directions in order to create an atmosphere of terror in the area," the spokesperson said.

Investigation in the case is going on and further leads are expected, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Jammu and Kashmir J&K Shopian district
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp