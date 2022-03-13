STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman chops off husband's head in Tripura

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the brutal killing, but the neighbours said the woman was suffering from some mental illness for the past few weeks.

Published: 13th March 2022 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 12:22 AM

By IANS

AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman reportedly beheaded her 50-year-old husband and hung the blood-soaked head in front of their family worshipping room, the police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused -- Sabitri Tanti -- who allegedly chopped off her husband Rabindra Tanti's head by a 'Dao' (a sharp-edged weapon) when the victim was sleeping late on Friday night at their home in Ramchandra Ghat in Khowai district.

The couple has two minor children.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the brutal killing, but the neighbours said the woman was suffering from some mental illness for the past few weeks.

A forensic team has visited the spot and collected evidence of the crime.

