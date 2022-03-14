STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,503 new COVID cases in India, daily infections in country lowest since May, 2020

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,41,449 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

Published: 14th March 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a further dip in daily COVID-19 cases as 2,503 new infections were recorded, the lowest since May, 2020, while the active cases dipped to 36,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,93,494.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,901 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of cases is the lowest since May 4, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,41,449 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.19 crore.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.47 per cent.

As many as 77.90 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 5,32,232 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

