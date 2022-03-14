STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP demands answers from Mamata over killings of councillors

During Zero Hour, Siliguri's BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded answers from Banerjee over the incidents, following which saffron party legislators staged a walkout from the House.

Published: 14th March 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Monday demanded answers from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, over the killings of two TMC and Congress councillors on the previous day.

Congress councillor Tapan Kandu and TMC councillor Anupam Dutta were on Sunday evening shot dead in separate incidents in Purulia's Jhalda and Panihati in North 24 Parganas district respectively.

During Zero Hour, Siliguri's BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded answers from Banerjee over the incidents, following which saffron party legislators staged a walkout from the House.

They staged a demonstration on the steps of the assembly demanding immediate action. Ghosh demanded a proper and quick investigation into the matter, and immediate arrest of the culprits.

He wondered whether the killings have any connection with the ongoing selection of the chairman of various civic bodies in the state.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "The law and order situation in West Bengal is alarming. It is evident from the killing of the councillors. We demand that the chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, gives answers in the assembly. She must explain the cause behind the failure in maintaining law and order in our state. This can't go on."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp