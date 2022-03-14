BJP demands answers from Mamata over killings of councillors

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Monday demanded answers from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, over the killings of two TMC and Congress councillors on the previous day.

Congress councillor Tapan Kandu and TMC councillor Anupam Dutta were on Sunday evening shot dead in separate incidents in Purulia's Jhalda and Panihati in North 24 Parganas district respectively.

During Zero Hour, Siliguri's BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded answers from Banerjee over the incidents, following which saffron party legislators staged a walkout from the House.

They staged a demonstration on the steps of the assembly demanding immediate action. Ghosh demanded a proper and quick investigation into the matter, and immediate arrest of the culprits.

He wondered whether the killings have any connection with the ongoing selection of the chairman of various civic bodies in the state.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "The law and order situation in West Bengal is alarming. It is evident from the killing of the councillors. We demand that the chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, gives answers in the assembly. She must explain the cause behind the failure in maintaining law and order in our state. This can't go on."